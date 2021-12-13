Why Sebi’s algo proposals worry brokers, fintechs

Currently, all algos need to be approved by the exchanges. Sebi’s paper reinforces that. Further, the market regulator has labelled all application programme interfaces (API) as algo. Therefore, APIs may need approval from exchanges. Many brokers outsource their algo services to third-party vendors. According to the paper, brokers will be responsible for them as well. If there is a slight tweak in the algo strategy—for instance, if a trader wants to change the price level to exit a particular stock— even that will require exchange approval. All this may increase the cost of compliance.