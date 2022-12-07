Why Sensex, Bank Nifty fell today after RBI policy announcement

After staying range-bound for most of the early session, Indian stock markets fell after the Reserve Bank of India announced its monetary policy. Sensex was down about 200 points at 11 am while Nifty dropped 0.3% to 18,580. The RBI today raised key repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) as widely expected, the fifth straight increase. The RBI also said that its battle against inflation was not over yet though it kept the inflation forecast steady at 6.7% for financial year 2022/23.

