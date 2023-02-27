Stock market today: Indian stock market has been under sell off stress for the last seven sessions as the BSE Sensex has crashed from around 61,319 to 58,900 levels in last seven straight sessions, logging around 2,500 points dip or 4 per cent loss in this time. According to stock market experts, Sensex may further go down as investors are moving money from equity to forex market, especially in the US dollar. They said that Dollar Index may hit 107 in near term and Sensex may go down towards 58,400 to 57,500 levels in near term.

US Fed meeting in focus

Speaking on the reason for dip in Sensex and other benchmark indices, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Sensex and other key benchmark indices are falling for the last seven sessions because of the rising US dollar rate. In last seven sessions, US Dollar Index has risen above 105 levels and it may go up to 107 levels in near term. Major reason for US dollar gaining strength is rising US inflation concern after stronger than expected US economic date in recent weeks. This has raised concerns of US Fed officials and they are dropping hint to raise US Fed interest rates by 25 bps in upcoming three US Fed meetings."

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said that market is expected to remain in 'sell on rise' mode till next US Fed meeting, which is scheduled on 15th to 16th March 2023.

Sell auto, realty stocks on rise

Unveiling investment strategy for stock market investors in this bear-hit stock market, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Rising interest rates are going to put auto and realty stocks under pressure and any rise in auto and realty stocks should be considered as relief rally and once should maintain sell on rise strategy on auto and realty stocks till US Fed meeting outcome becomes public."

Buy IT, metal stocks on dips

Advising stock market investors to take advantage of fall in rupee against the US dollar, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "As US Fed meeting is around a fortnight away, I won't be surprised if the Dollar Index breaches 107 resistance and go up to 110 levels in near term. Indian National Rupee (INR) may go up to 83.50 levels against the US dollar. So, falling rupee may provide premium to the IT and metal companies in near term and hence we can see some safe buying in IT and metal stocks in near term. So, investors are advised to look at buying in major IT and metal stocks after every big fall in the markets."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test