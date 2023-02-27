Why Sensex crashed 4% in seven sessions — explained
- Sensex has immediate support placed at 58,400 whereas 57,500 may work as major cushion for the 30-stock index, believe stock market experts
Stock market today: Indian stock market has been under sell off stress for the last seven sessions as the BSE Sensex has crashed from around 61,319 to 58,900 levels in last seven straight sessions, logging around 2,500 points dip or 4 per cent loss in this time. According to stock market experts, Sensex may further go down as investors are moving money from equity to forex market, especially in the US dollar. They said that Dollar Index may hit 107 in near term and Sensex may go down towards 58,400 to 57,500 levels in near term.
