Why Sensex crashed 4% in seven sessions — explained

Buy IT, metal stocks on dips

Advising stock market investors to take advantage of fall in rupee against the US dollar, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "As US Fed meeting is around a fortnight away, I won't be surprised if the Dollar Index breaches 107 resistance and go up to 110 levels in near term. Indian National Rupee (INR) may go up to 83.50 levels against the US dollar. So, falling rupee may provide premium to the IT and metal companies in near term and hence we can see some safe buying in IT and metal stocks in near term. So, investors are advised to look at buying in major IT and metal stocks after every big fall in the markets."