Why Sensex fell 850 points today. Key triggers and levels to watch now

Indian stock markets fell sharply today tracking weak global equities amid concerns over the impact of aggressive rate hikes and escalating Russia-Ukraine war. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex slumped 843.79 points to settle at 57,147 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 1.5% to end at 16,983. After a flat start, the Nifty index gradually drifted lower as the session progressed and slipped below the support of 17,100 levels to finally settle around the day’s low at 16,983 levels.

In line with the move in Sensex and Nifty, the broader indices - BSE midcap and BSE smallcap - too witnessed a decline and lost nearly 1.5% each.

“As we’re not seeing any respite on the global front, any disappointment on earnings or the macroeconomic front may put further pressure. On the index front, we are now eyeing 16,800 in Nifty and its decisive break would reverse the recovery trend. Traders should align their positions accordingly," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Better-than-estimated earnings from TCS failed to lift IT stocks, which succumbed to the risk averse sentiment. The Nifty IT index fell nearly 2% with Infosys dropping 2.5% and TCS 2%.

“Investors are becoming risk-averse due to rising geopolitical turmoil as well as worries about the global economic slump. Investors' caution ahead of the announcement of inflation data prevented a better-than-expected start to IT earnings from improving market mood," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global markets have struggled to maintain the momentum of a brief rally early last week as a clutch of recent data continues to point to more policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve that could tip the economy into a recession.

A consumer prices report due on Thursday will provide some clarity on inflation, while minutes from the Fed's September meeting is also expected later in the week.

Nifty, Bank Nifty Technical Outlook

“The short term trend of Nifty remains weak and the downside momentum has started to pick up from the lower highs. One may expect Nifty to slide down to the important support zone of around 16800-16700 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate resistance is placed at 17130-17150 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The Nifty Bank index today fell around 1% to settle at 38,712.

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities, said: "The Bank Nifty index on the upside failed to surpass the resistance zone of 39,500 where aggressive call writing has been witnessed. The lower-end support stands at 38,000 and if it fails to hold it on a closing basis, it will see further downside. The index with crucial data to come out of the global market will be trading in a broad range between 38,000-39,500." (With Agency Inputs)