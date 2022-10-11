Why Sensex fell 850 points today. Key triggers and levels to watch now

Why Sensex fell 850 points today. Key triggers and levels to watch now2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 04:38 PM IST
- The trend remains weak and one may expect Nifty to slide down to the important support zone of around 16800-16700 levels: Analyst
Indian stock markets fell sharply today tracking weak global equities amid concerns over the impact of aggressive rate hikes and escalating Russia-Ukraine war. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex slumped 843.79 points to settle at 57,147 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 1.5% to end at 16,983. After a flat start, the Nifty index gradually drifted lower as the session progressed and slipped below the support of 17,100 levels to finally settle around the day’s low at 16,983 levels.