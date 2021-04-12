Why Sensex fell by more than 1,700 points today

3) While state governments across the country have been advising social distancing, election rallies and religious congregations are under way. Tuesday was the second Shahi Snan, part of the ongoing Mahakumbh in Haridwar. The third Shahi Snan and the fourth Shahi Snan are scheduled for 14 and 27 April. People from different parts of the country congregate in Haridwar for this occasion. It will be interesting to see where covid numbers go, after this. They are likely to go up, though establishing a one-to-one correspondence will be difficult.