Stock market today: The BSE Sensex has been surging for the last six straight sessions despite weak global market sentiments caused by looming recessions fears due to bank crisis in the US. In last six sessions, the 30-stock index has risen from 59,567 to 60,436 levels, logging near 1.45 per cent rise in this time.

According to stock market experts, weakness in US dollar has once again made Indian and other emerging equity markets lucrative for foreign institutional investors. apart from this, due to looming fear of economic recession in the US, domestic driven segments like banking and auto are expected to get preference from both FIIs and domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

US dollar rate in focus

On why Sensex has been rising for last six days in a row, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Due to weakness in US dollar against major global currencies, FIIs are fishing out money from bond and currency market and pumping them in assets like equity, gold, etc. Since, US Fed officials have flagged off economic slowdown due bank crisis in US, FIIs who fished out money from the emerging equity markets are expected to come back to Indian equities as China is still fighting against the economic crisis."

On why FIIs would come to India ahead of China, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Demand in China has been sluggish for last three to four months and hence FIIs are expected to prefer Indian equity market ahead of China. Apart from this, due to ease in US dollar to INR (Indian National Rupee), out currency has appreciated to the tune of 1.08 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time."

Outlook for Sensex today

On major levels in regard to Sensex today, Anuj Gupta said, "On chart pattern, Sensex is in uptrend. It is facing minor hurdle at 60,500 levels and on breaching this level we can expect the 30-stock index to go up to 61,300 levels by end of May 2023. On lower levels, Sensex today has supports placed at 59,800 and 59,400 mark respectively."

On major segments that are expected to fuel Sensex upside, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said that banking, auto and capital goods segments are expected to drive Sensex northward as these segments are domestic demand driven segments and in coming times, demand in Indian economy is expected to remain on higher side.

On which stock to buy in this Sensex rally, Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said, "In baking segment, one can buy SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank whereas in auto segment, one can look at Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share."

Advising ICICI Bank shares ahead of all banking stocks, Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi said, "ICICI Bank share price may become highly bullish after closing above ₹917 apiece levels. One can buy this banking stock above ₹917 for near term targets of ₹935 and ₹945 per share levels."

Speaking on M&M share price, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "M&M share price has strong support placed at ₹1150. The auto major is facing resistance at ₹1225 levels and once it breaches ₹1225 hurdle, M&M share price may go up to ₹1300 levels in short term. Till then the auto stock is an ideal buy on dips portfolio stock."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.