Why Sensex has been surging for last six days in a row — explained

US dollar rate in focus

On why Sensex has been rising for last six days in a row, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Due to weakness in US dollar against major global currencies, FIIs are fishing out money from bond and currency market and pumping them in assets like equity, gold, etc. Since, US Fed officials have flagged off economic slowdown due bank crisis in US, FIIs who fished out money from the emerging equity markets are expected to come back to Indian equities as China is still fighting against the economic crisis."