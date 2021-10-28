Why Sensex fell over 1,100 points today

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said: “We are seeing the first meaningful correction in the market where Nifty has slipped below its 20-DMA that has opened the door for further downside where rising 50-DMA will be the next support level that may coincide with gap area around 17650 level while below this, 17450-17250 will be the next support zone. On the upside, 18150-18300 has become an immediate supply zone."

