Why Sensex fell over 700 points today and metal stocks tumbled

7) "Macro signals continue to be mixed. While rising CPI inflation (6.3% in May) is a major concern, the performance of agriculture & advance tax numbers ( up 150% in Q1 FY22) are positives. In spite of restrictions imposed in Q1 the GDP growth in FY 22 is likely to touch 9.5% with above 25% growth in corporate earnings. Even though the market is exhibiting resilience, investors should be prepared for around 5% correction," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.