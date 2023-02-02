Why Sensex is in the green but Nifty, Bank Nifty in red territory

Explaining the trickle down effect of heavy beating in Adani stocks, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "As market is concerned about the debt exposure of Adani group companies in Indian banks, we are witnessing sell off in banking, which is one of the major reasons for Bank Nifty trading red. However, the RBI has come in action and it has sought details of respective banks exposure in Adani group companies that is expected to clear the confusion prevailing on Dalal Street sentiments. Hopefully, this trend may not last long once the banks come out with clear picture on their debt exposure in Adani group companies."