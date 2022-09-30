Why Sensex is up 1,200 points today despite rate hike by RBI

"The RBI commentary has been a finely balanced one – while global risks are discussed extensively, the RBI appears confident on the growth momentum in the Indian economy in the coming months. The modest downward revision in the FY23 GDP growth target to 7%, from 7.2% earlier, and leaving the inflation forecasts largely unchanged are on expected lines. While today’s RBI communication suggests future policy to remain data dependent and another round of rate hike cannot be ruled out, overall, the MPC refrained from springing any major surprise leading to broadly favourable reaction from most segments of financial markets," said Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Bandhan Bank.