Why Sensex is up 1,000 points today? Key triggers explained3 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 09:44 AM IST
- Indian rupee also rose to near two-month highs vs US dollar
Indian stock markets surged today, alongside Asian peers, after a bumper session on Wall Street as lower US inflation dimmed expectations of more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. Data released on Thursday showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) was a lower-than-expected 7.7% in October, down from 8.2% in September. The US dollar slumped against rival currencies while US bond yields also fell sharply as investors cheered the prospect of less hawkish moves by the central bank.