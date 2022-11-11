Why Sensex is up 1,000 points today? Key triggers explained

Analysts see a new high for Indian markets soon. “It was well known that the crucial US inflation numbers for October will sway the market either up or down depending on the trajectory of inflation. Now that the inflation print - both CPI and core- has come below expectations, the direction of the markets is a foregone conclusion. The numbers speak for themselves - Nasdaq is up by 7.35%, S&P is up by 5.5%, the dollar index has crashed to 108.3 and the US 10-year yield has dived to 3.8%. Since the CPI and core print indicate moderation of inflation, it is probable that the Fed might pause after one more hike of 50 bp. This is good news for global equity markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.