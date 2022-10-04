Why Sensex is up 1,200 points today: Key triggers to know2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 10:31 AM IST
- In the last eight out of ten years Sensex has given positive returns in October: Analyst
Indian stocks markets rebounded strongly today, led by gains in banking stocks. A attempted bounce in global equities and upbeat quarterly updates from banks also lifted sentiment ahead of the corporate earnings season. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 2% to 17,220 levels while Sensex jumped 1,200 points. Wall Street rallied overnight while Asian stocks were mostly higher after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, helping improve global market sentiment, cooling US bond yields and rallying the pound.