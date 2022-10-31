Why Sensex is up over 3,000 points this month and key risks ahead3 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 10:23 AM IST
- DIIs might sell at higher levels since valuations of Indian markets are high, says analyst
Indian stock markets rose sharply today, tracking gains in broader Asia and a fall in oil prices. BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty50 benchmark indices were up 1% each at 60,564 and 17,955, extending last week's gains. For this month alone, the Sensex has risen over 3,000 points, on the back of strong corporate earnings reports and hopes of a less-hawkish stance from major central banks.