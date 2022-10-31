Why Sensex is up over 3,000 points this month and key risks ahead

“Technically the stock market is poised to continue the ongoing rally aided by support from the mother market US where the Dow’s 828 point point rally last Friday recorded fourth straight week of gains. The driving force behind the ongoing rally is the strength of the US economy which is indicating a lower probability of an immediate US recession and, more importantly, indications that inflation is plateauing and might show a declining trend soon. This might enable the Fed to slightly moderate their hawkish stance. Already central banks of Canada and Australia have hiked rates below expectations. If this trend spreads, that will favour continuation of the rally in the short-term. The fact that FPIs have turned buyers during the last 2 days is another positive," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.