Why Sensex may touch 68,500 by end of 2023. Morgan Stanley explains

Expecting no major upside in commodity prices and stable growth in domestic economy, Morgan Stanley has predicted that 30-stock BSE Sensex may touch 68,500 levels by end of December 2023. The global financial company said that level mentioned above for the key benchmark index of Dalal Street suggests that it will trade at a trailing P/E multiple of 20.5x, ahead of the 25-year average of 20x. The premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in medium-term growth.

