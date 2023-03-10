Why Sensex nosedived 1450 points in two days — explained3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
- Share market today: Sensex today has immediate support placed at 200 DMA of 58,500 levels, say experts
Stock market today: Ahead of US non farm payroll data and jobless claim data release, Indian stock market extended its weakness for second straight session on Friday. On Friday morning deals, 30-stock index Sensex opened with downside gap and hit intraday low of 58,884, around 920 points lower from its Thursday close of 59,806 levels. On Thursday too, Sensex had shed around 550 points that means the 30-stock index has shed to the tune of 1,450 pints in two straight sessions.
