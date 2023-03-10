Why Sensex nosedived 1450 points in two days — explained

SVB crisis weighs on Sensex

Speaking on the reason for fall in Sensex today, Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said, “India's markets have taken a significant hit as a result of weak global cues. The US market was under pressure due to the decline in shares of SVB bank and cryptocurrency financier Silver Capital, particularly in stocks related to banking and finance. We lack direction and are currently under selling pressure at higher levels as a result of the extremely volatile global cues over a long period of time. The most recent issue is more US-specific, and there is only an sentimental influence on markets worldwide."