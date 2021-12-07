Why Sensex rebounded 900 points today, a day after losing 950 points

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said: “We are in a bull market where we are seeing the first meaningful correction that has completed its 10% from highs of 18604 at the low of 16789. The recent low could be bottom or the correction can see further extension towards the 16700-16400 zone or even lower but this correction is a buying opportunity. It is difficult to say that Nifty will close above 18000 by the end of 2021 but I believe the second half of December is likely to remain positive for the market. Historically, December remains one of the best months where Nifty has witnessed an average 3% gain for the last 10 years."