Why Sensex skyrocketed 700 points within an hour today — explained2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:50 AM IST
- Sensex today has strong support placed at 58,800 to 58,700 levels, believe stock market experts
Stock market today: Following strong global sentiments after investors optimism of pause in interest rate hike by the US Fed officials, key benchmark indices opened higher and extended its early morning gains further. BSE Sensex today shot up to the tune of 650 points within an hour of stock market's opening on Friday. In early morning deals, Sensex today opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of 59,600, around 700 points higher from its Thursday close of 58,909 levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×