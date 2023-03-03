Why Sensex skyrocketed 700 points within an hour today — explained

According to stock market experts, 30-stock BSE Sensex is skyrocketing today due to strong global cues. They said that global sentiments turned positive after US stock market snapped its two days losing spree on Thursday after Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank could be in a position to pause rate hikes sometime this summer. They said that Sensex is bouncing back following positive global cues as Asian stocks are also surging today following strong Wall Street cues. They said that Sensex may go up to 60,900 levels if it manages to close above 59,500 levels.