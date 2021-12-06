Why Sensex slumped 950 points today

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said: “There was no respite for the markets as investors continued to dump stocks at will due to uncertainty over the current threat of the omicron variant of coronavirus. Weakness in other Asian markets also further worsened the sentiment. After last Friday's sharp fall, the Nifty quickly broke the 17100 support level. The index has formed a long bearish candle and closed below the 17000 mark which is broadly negative for the market. However, on intraday charts, the market looks extremely oversold. For day traders, the texture is volatile and weak and 17000 could act as a trend decider level. Below the same, the correction wave will continue up to 16850-16800 levels. On the flip side, above 17000 intraday breakout, a pullback rally could move the index up to 17085-17125 levels. Contra traders can take a long bet near 16800 with a strict 16750 support stop loss."