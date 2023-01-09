Why Sensex surged 1000 points today — explained2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 01:38 PM IST
- Sensex may go up to 63,000 once it sustains above its immediate hurdle placed at 61,000 levels, say stock market exerts
Stock market today: Indian stocks snapped its three days losing streak and surged in early morning deals on Friday session. 30-stock BSE Sensex opened upside and regained the psychological 60,000 levels. The BSE sensitive index went on to hit intraday high of 60,889 levels within few hours of stock market's opening bell.
