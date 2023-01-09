Why Sensex surged 1000 points today — explained

According to stock market experts, key benchmark indices that includes Sensex and Nifty have surged today as the wage growth in the US has declined in December, hinting a cool-off in upward price pressures. They said that Sensex is facing resistance at 61,000 levels whereas immediate hurdle for Nifty is now placed at 18,300 mark. If Sensex manages to break the 61,000 hurdle, then we can expect the 30-stock index to scale up to 63,000. Similarly, on breakage of 18,300 levels, Nifty may become highly bullish if it manages to breach the hurdle placed at 18,300.

