Stock market today: Extending its rally for second straight session on Monday morning deals, Sensex rallied another 700 points within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. The 30-stock index Sensex today opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of 60,498, logging around 1600 points rise against its Thursday close of 58,909 levels.

According to stock market experts, it's global triggers that has fueled Indian stocks because US dollar rates corrected mostly in the week gone by, logging its worst week since mid-January. Apart from this, US Fed officials have also tone down their stance on rate hike leading to drop in US bond yield. Apart from this, bulk deal in Adani group stocks has also boosted the morale of stock investors that is translating into sharp rally at Sensex and other key benchmark indices.

Here we list out top 5 reasons that helped Sensex gain 1500 points in two straight sessions:

1] Fall in US dollar rates: After climbing above 105 levels, Dollar Index failed to sustain its gains and came around 104 levels in the week gone by, ending its worst week since mid-January 2023. This triggered shifting of money from forex to equity and other assets.

"Dollar Index failed to sustain above 105 levels and US dollar ended its worst week since mid-January 2023 in the week gone by. Indian National Rupee (INR) appreciated after hitting around 83 levels that also worked in favour of the key benchmark indices including Sensex," said Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking.

2] US Fed rate hike: Initially, the market was buzzing with 75 bps rate hike by the US central bank in upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled on 21 to 22 March 2023. However, it later on came down at 50 bps and now at 25 bps. So, this tone down in US Fed officials stance on rate hike has also helped equity market to attract fresh buying interest by bulls.

"US Fed officials have indicated that there won't be 75 bps or 50 bps rate hike in upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled this month. So, this change in tone of US central bank officials have helped global equity markets including Dalal Street to attract attentions of market bulls," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

3] Bulk deal in Adani group stocks: Market sentiments changes drastically after the news break of bulk deal in four Adani group stocks. This worked as trend reversal on Dalal Street on weekend session leading to near 900 points rise on Sensex.

"Bulk deals in Adani group stocks on Mar 02 attracting FPI buying seems to have improved market sentiments," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

4] Dip in US bond yield: "US bond yield ascend over 4 per cent in the beginning of last week but it failed to sustain above 4 per cent that led to profit booking in US bonds and buying in equities. This translated into the strength on Wall Street that resulted in strong global cues," said Ravi Singhal of GCL Broking.

5] Oversold zone on Dalal Street: "Indian equity market finished negative for three successive months (December 2022, January 2023 and February 2023). So, Indian markets were in oversold zone and short covering triggered after weakness in US dollar and bond yield," said Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

