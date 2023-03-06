Why Sensex surged 1600 points in two days? Experts list out 5 reasons

According to stock market experts, it's global triggers that has fueled Indian stocks because US dollar rates corrected mostly in the week gone by, logging its worst week since mid-January. Apart from this, US Fed officials have also tone down their stance on rate hike leading to drop in US bond yield. Apart from this, bulk deal in Adani group stocks has also boosted the morale of stock investors that is translating into sharp rally at Sensex and other key benchmark indices.