Why Sensex surged nearly 1,000 points today

"Hopes of a fresh stimulus and the transfer of surplus of Rs.99122 crore by the central bank to the GOI, boosted sentiments on the street. Also encouraging PMI data from across the globe and falling Covid cases locally helped lift trader spirits. Nifty closed the week higher by 3.4%, its best weekly gain since February. Now the Nifty is on the way to reach/breach the earlier high. 14928-14984 is the new support band for the Nifty while 15336-15432 is the resistance."