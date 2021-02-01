Why Sensex surged over 2,000 points on Budget day? Explained in 10 points

5) "The proposals to privatize 2 public sector banks and one general insurance company is noteworthy as is increase in FDI limit in Insurance to 74%. The much awaited proposal to set up a DFI should boost capex in the coming years . To summarise the revival in the economy seen in the last 4-5 months will be further enhanced with the various budget proposals. Tax buoyancy , successful divestments and quick monetization of operating infrastructure assets remain a key to achieving the fiscal deficit target of 6.8 % for FY 21-22," he added.

