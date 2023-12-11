Why Sensex surged over 2500 points in six straight sessions — explained with 5 reasons
Stock market today: Experts listed out these 5 reasons for rise in Sensex today — US Fed rate cut buzz, Indian government using rupee for oil imports, hawkish FII, strong US economic data and political stability
Stock market today: After ushering in December 2023, Indian stock market has been in continuous bull trend and key bechmark indices — Nifty 50, BSE Sensex and Bank Nifty have been continuously scaling new highs. In fact, Nifty 50 and Sensex today climed to a new peak touching 21,000 and 70,000 levels respectively. BSE Sensex has risen from 67,481 to 70,057 levels in last six straight sessions, logging over 2,500 points rally in this time.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started