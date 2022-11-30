Why Sensex surged in last 30 minutes of today's session6 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 05:36 PM IST
- MSCI rebalancing trades and basket buying by FPIs in the last half hour pushed up indices towards the end of the session: Analyst
Indian stock markets today closed at record highs for a fifth straight day, logging a second straight month of gains. A surge in the final half an hour of trading helped S&P BSE Sensex close 0.67% higher at 63,099.65, and the NSE Nifty 50 index finished 0.75% higher at 18,758.35. Indian markets have been on a tear since the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, released a week back, raised expectations the central bank could ease its monetary policy.