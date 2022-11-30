Why Sensex surged in last 30 minutes of today's session

“The market will react to Jerome Powell's speech tomorrow, and auto sales figures will cause stock-specific movements. The market's attention will then shift to the Gujarat election and RBI policy. Globally, news flow from China may continue to cause volatility, while the movement of the dollar index, US bond yields, and crude oil prices will be other important factors. The only concern is that the market is overbought, which may lead to some pullback or consolidation at higher levels, but there are no major signs of weakness. Technically, Nifty has immediate targets of 18888 and 19000, while on the downside, 18700 and 18500 will act as strong support levels," he added.