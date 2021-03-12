Why Sensex today fell over 1,000 points from day's high to end sharply lower

8) Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said: "Nifty managed to close a week above 15k mark with gains of half per cent and formed Doji candle pattern on weekly chart hinting uncertainty in the market at the upper range. On the downside index has strong and good support at 14850 zone any decisive break below said levels can show some more pressure towards 14500 zone on an immediate basis. The strong hurdle is still at 15250 zone only above that level we may see some stability."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}