Why Sensex today suffered its biggest loss in 15 sessions

"Nifty again witnessed profit booking and resistance at its 100-DMA levels, which is around 10300 and has been a crucial level for the index. The indices finally ended down by 1.3%. Banking index was the top sectoral loser and bluechip private banks contributed most to the losses in the benchmark indices. Our markets also seem to be driven by global cues and European markets opening in the red had an impact on our markets. US FOMC announcements tomorrow can have a bearing on the global markets."