Why Sensex today suffered its biggest loss in 3 weeks

"The markets traded negative today on the back of data emerging globally and domestically. The awaited FOMC announcement drove the negativity in the international markets as the Fed diminished hopes of a quick recovery in the US economy, with their outlook. Major global indices were mostly in the negative. With infections continuing to remain high, the markets are also worried about any additional lockdown measures being imposed. This could mean offsetting the optimism of the last 2 weeks, where investors were banking on the economy restarting fully. Markets are in sync with global cues and with Nifty closing below the 10000 mark, investors are advised to be cautious."