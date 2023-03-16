Stock market today: Experts list out these triggers for trend reversal3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:06 AM IST
- Stock market today: Dalal Street sentiments have further worsened after the news of Credit Suisse crisis
Stock market today extended its losing streak for sixth straight session as worries over banking contagion in the developed world continued to hurt sentiments, especially after the US' Silicon Valley Bank crisis reaching to the European leading bank Credit Suisse. In last six sessions, BSE Sensex has tumbled from 60,348 to today low of 57,158 levels, logging around 5.3 per cent dip in this time. Likewise, Nifty today hit intraday low of 16,850 that is near 5.10 per cent lower from its last week's Wednesday close of 17,754 levels. Nifty Bank index hit intraday low of 38,618, which is more than 7.10 per cent lower from its 8th March close of 41,577 levels.
