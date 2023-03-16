Stock market today: Experts list out these triggers for trend reversal

Credit Suisse crisis doing the damage

According to stock market experts, US bank crisis that began with bankruptcy news of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapse has now reached Europe as second largest Swiss bank Credit Suisse is facing crisis now. They said that Credit Suisse crisis news has hit global market sentiments and equity market, which is already under US Fed's rate hike fear went further bearish. They said that Indian banks are insulated from these crisis hit banks but FIIs are fishing out their money from the Indian market as Indian rupee is depreciating at a faster rate. Experts further added that much will depend upon the US Fed's FOMC's outcome. If the US Fed officials continue to talk hawkish on interest rate hike, then the situation would further go down.