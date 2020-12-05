Why is share price of Dr Lal Pathlabs, Metropolis Healthcare, Thyrocare falling?

Pathlab sector stocks such as Dr Lal Pathlabs, Metropolis Healthcare and Thyrocare have given stellar returns this year. But for the last few days, these stocks seem to be like in correction mode. For an instance, sin the beginning of the year to the first week of November, the share of Dr Lal Path Labs has gained 52% from ₹1,533 to around ₹2,320. But in the last one month, the stock has lost around 3.6% of its value.

Similarly, Metropolis Healthcare which gained 60% between January 1 and the last week of November, has lost around 13% in the last few days.

What has changed the uptrend in these stocks suddenly?

"The main reason for such good returns is that due to Covid-19, these stocks earned additional revenue from Covid- testing. However from the last few days, where the market is making fresh highs, these stocks are in correction mode because RT PCR test prices are substantially reduced by the State Government which is a negative development for their business," says Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking.

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has slashed the maximum price of RT-PCR test to detect the novel coronavirus by private labs to ₹950, joining a list of other states in capping the Covid-19 test price so as to facilitate more testing amongst the public.

Odisha government on Wednesday further reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR coronavirus tests by private laboratories to ₹400 from ₹1,200. Earlier in August, Odisha government had reduced the RT-PCR test price to ₹1,200 from ₹2,200.

What can investors expect from pathlab sector stocks?

"We believe this trend of these stocks underperforming the market will change soon as their non-coronavirus business is close to normal level," says Keshav Lahoti.

