Why Sharekhan sees new 52-week-high for Marico with a potential upside of 26%?

With a market valuation of ₹66,435.34 Cr, Marico Ltd. is a large-cap business that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. With a wide range of brands including Parachute, Saffola, Hair & Care, Nihar, Livon, Kaya Youth, and Coco Soul, Marico is one of India's top manufacturers of consumer goods. The company offers products in the fields of hair care, skin care, edible oils, health foods, and male grooming. The Middle East, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Egypt, and South Africa are just a few of the emerging markets that the firm is now operating in. The shares of Marico Ltd closed on Friday at ₹511.40 apiece level, down by 0.80% from the previous close of ₹515.50 on the NSE. The stock recorded a total volume of 896,307 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,156,390 shares. On September 23, 2022, the stock reached a 52-week high of Rs. 554.35 and a 52-week low of Rs. 455.65 on 27-Jan-2022. Sharekhan's research experts have set a target price of Rs. 645 for Marico, which not only implies a potential upside of 26% from the stock's current market price but also a new 52-week high level if the price is met.

