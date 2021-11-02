PI Industries in a November 1 statement said that the consummation of the transaction was subject to fulfilment of pre-defined conditions precedents before the Long Stop Date of October 31, 2021. “Since Ind-Swift Laboratories has not been able to complete several of these pre-agreed conditions precedents, the BTA stands terminated," PI Industries said in a statement today. “In view of non-fulfillment and also disagreement on some of the pre-agreed conditions, the Company has decided not to further pursue the aforesaid transaction."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}