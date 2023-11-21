Why should you never borrow to invest in the stock market? MintGenie explains
Investing with borrowed money is never a prudent decision. Even the most astute investors, who allocate their funds to some of the most reliable stocks, are susceptible to losses because it’s impossible to accurately predict short-term stock behaviour.
In a tragic turn of events, a 26-year-old technical analyst named E Bhuvanesh in Chennai took his own life by jumping from the 10th floor of his office building. This heartbreaking decision was driven by the overwhelming weight of mounting debts. Bhuvanesh had borrowed money from a bank and invested it in the stock market, only to face a total loss. Despite his father’s offer to help with the debt repayment, Bhuvanesh chose a devastating path.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started