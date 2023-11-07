Why SOM Distilleries shares are nosediving today — explained

Stock market today: SOM Distilleries shares have been under sell off heat since early morning deals. SOM Distilleries share price today opened downside and went further down and hit intraday low of ₹304 apiece on NSE, logging near 7 per cent dip during Tuesday deals.

According to stock market experts, SOM Distilleries shares are nosediving today due to panic selling on corporate governance issue. Market experts said that the issue has come forward after income tax raids in its various offices in Madhya Pradesh. They advised long term investors to maintian strict stop loss below ₹285 and hold the stock.

Highlighting the reasons that pulled down SOM Distilleries shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "SOM Distilleries shares are under sell off heat after panic selling trigger. This panic has erupted on Dalal Street investors after the news flow of income tax department raids in various offices of the Som Group of Companies."

SMC Global Expert advised stock market investors to avoid bottom fishing heroics in current fall as anything can happen in these raids. He said that one should wait for the company's clarifications after the completion of income tax raids. He also asked investors to remain vigilant about any update shared by income tax on these raids in Madhya Pradesh.

Advising stock market investors to avoi dfresh buying, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "SOM Distilleries shares are in the range of ₹285 to ₹325 apiece. It can go either side on breakage of these ranges. So, those who have this stock in portfolio should maintain strict stop loss below ₹285 and hold the scrip.

As per PTI, the Income-tax department on Tuesday launched multi-state searches against the Som Group, a prominent player in the liquor manufacturing and sale field, as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Around 40-45 premises in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka are being covered as part of the searches, they said.

The tax department is looking at charges of funds infusion into the company, including from some foreign shores, the sources said.

The department is also probing at charges of there being some alleged "benami" directors in the group companies, they said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

