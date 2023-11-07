Why SOM Distilleries shares are nosediving today — explained
SOM Distilleries shares are currently in ₹285 to ₹325 per share range, say stock market experts
Stock market today: SOM Distilleries shares have been under sell off heat since early morning deals. SOM Distilleries share price today opened downside and went further down and hit intraday low of ₹304 apiece on NSE, logging near 7 per cent dip during Tuesday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started