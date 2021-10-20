Why some midcap, smallcap stocks are coming under strong selling pressure

“After the 1000 point rally in Nifty in ten trading sessions the market is showing signs of high volatility in the days ahead. There is excessive speculation in certain stocks, particularly in the broader market, which have taken some stocks to unjustifiable levels of valuations. PEs in some cases are 100, 150 and even above 200," says VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.