Why some stocks dip despite reporting strong quarterly results. Top 5 reasons

Speaking on the reasons for stock not surging despite reporting strong quarterly results, Umesh Kumar Mehta, CEO at Samco Asset Management said, "Reporting strong quarterly results is not enough to drive the stock. It has to meet the market expectations and beat its peers as well. Apart from this, there are various other factors like base price (which is low due to Covid impact last year), outlook for next few quarters, etc. Some times, stocks fell due to triggers, which is beyond any companies control. for example, we recently witnessed FIIs fishing out money from the Indian stocks due to dollar index rising to record 20-year high of 109.30 levels. In such a scenario, a better quarterly results was not enough to keep the stock in uptrend."