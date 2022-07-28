Why SpiceJet shares hit 2-year low today

Why SpiceJet shares hit 2-year low today1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
- SpiceJet shares are down about 46% in 2022 (YTD) so far
Shares of SpiceJet tanked as much as 10% on the BSE in Thursday's early trading session, hitting a 2-year low since March 2020, after the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the Indian airline company to cut its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks, citing multiple safety snags.
The aviation regulator on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50% of its flights for eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunction recently. SpiceJet sought to reassure its customers and said there was ‘absolutely no impact on its flight operations’ after the DGCA order. During these eight weeks, the budget carrier will be subjected to 'enhanced surveillance' by regulator.
Earlier this month, the watchdog had issued a warning notice to SpiceJet after a review of incidents, which included a side windshield outer pane that cracked mid-flight and a malfunctioning indicator light.
"SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents. However, the airline needs to sustain these efforts for safe and reliable air transport service," the DGCA said in its order on Wednesday.
The move comes within days after India's aviation ministry told the parliament that the DGCA did not find ‘any major significant finding or safety violation’ in SpiceJet.
On Wednesday, the airline had said that there will be no flight cancellations because of the regulator's order as it is already operating limited services due to the current lean travel season.
SpiceJet reported two separate air safety incidents earlier in July, with one Dubai-bound plane making an emergency landing in Pakistan due to an issue with the cockpit light.
Indian airlines, which are on the cusp of recovery after being choked by travel closures during peak covid-19 pandemic, have also been affected by higher aviation turbine fuel costs.
SpiceJet, which holds nearly 10% of India's domestic market, operates a fleet of about 80 narrow-body aircraft, more than half of which are Boeing 737 variants. SpiceJet shares are down about 46% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas in a year's period the airline stock has declined about 52%.
(With inputs from agencies)
