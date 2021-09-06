Why stock market experts are bullish on Dr. Reddy's shares? Key levels to watch

Highlighting the fundamentals that may support Dr. Reddy's Laboratories share price rally; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Dr. Reddy's has promised to launch Sputnik V vaccine by September to October. Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in India, market has a feeling that third wave of the pandemic is still around. In case, third wave of Coronavirus takes place, Dr. Reddy's may emerge s one of the major beneficiaries as demand for Covid vaccines will suddenly go northward. Apart from this, the pharma company has sold out its rights of anti-cancer agent to a US-based company, which is also going to work as short-term trigger for the company."