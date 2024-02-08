Why stock market is down today after RBI's announcement to keep interest rate unchanged?
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index shed around 1% and touched a new intraday low of 21,709 after RBI's announcement to keep key interest rates steady
Stock market today: After the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) announcement to keep key rates unchanged post-monetary policy meeting, the Indian stock market witnessed strong selling pressure on Thursday.
