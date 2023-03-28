Why stock market today is volatile post-SVB First Citizens Bank deal — explained

SVB First Citizens Bank deal

On why stock market today is trading volatile, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Bank crisis in US is an issue that has created concerns on the entire banking system in the US. After the US Fed's FOMC meeting, market was expecting some concrete road map from the US Fed and Joe Biden administration but instead of that, the US central bank and the US administration is indulged in action reaction gimmick. This has soured the mood of Dalal Street and other Asian markets. Market behaving topsy-turvy today is mainly due to this hitting beyond the belt action of US administration and US Federal Reserve."