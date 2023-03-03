Why stock-market tourists flock to New York

The logical response for Europe would be to pool its resources: break down bureaucratic barriers that keep capital in national silos. But that is easier said than done in a highly regulated industry. In a parallel case, the European Union’s project for a banking union is still far from complete, all but ruling out cross-border bank mergers that might allow the region’s lenders to compete better with the likes of JPMorgan. And many of Europe’s largest companies are based outside the EU in Switzerland and the U.K.

